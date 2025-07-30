OFFICIAL: Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray

An extraordinary transfer saga has surrounded Victor Osimhen for over a year, but now it's finally over.

Details: Galatasaray officially announced the signing of the Nigerian striker on their social media pages. They posted a video featuring a mask with the caption: "Are you ready?"

As previously reported, the Turkish powerhouse will pay the Italian champions €40 million upfront and another €35 million in a year. Additionally, Galatasaray will give Napoli 10% of Osimhen’s future sale, along with goal-related bonuses.

Reminder: Napoli has officially announced the signing of 24-year-old striker Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese. He joins the Neapolitans on loan, but Napoli will be obligated to purchase his contract once the loan expires.