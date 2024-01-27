Victor Osimhen has his sights set on Chelsea. The striker wants to change clubs in the summer

Napoli's forward and Nigerian national team player, Victor Osimhen, is planning to depart the Italian club in the summer. According to Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Osimhen will move to the Premier League, Real Madrid, or Paris Saint-Germain. Osimhen extended his contract with Napoli until 2026 in November but is reportedly set to leave the Serie A team at the end of the season.

"We knew about this last summer," said De Laurentiis.

The Nigerian forward recently announced that he had made a decision about his next step but refused to disclose the information, despite signing a new two-year contract with the Italian champions in November. Speaking to journalists this week, he stated:

"There are rumors linking me to the Premier League. Of course, when you are one of the brightest strikers in the world, you expect such things. It's one of the biggest and best leagues in the world. As for me, I am in Napoli; I have signed a new contract and am enjoying my time with the team. I have already made a decision on what I want to do at the end of the season. I already know what I want to pursue in my career. Since I started, I have made decisions on all matters, and it has worked well for me. I already know the next step I want to take, so right now, I just want to finish the season well."

According to journalist Sasha Tavolieri, Chelsea has shown the most interest in Osimhen, although Arsenal was also prepared to compete for the striker.