Виктор Осимхен нацелился на Челси. Нападающий хочет сменить клуб летом

🚨🇳🇬 Napoli president de Laurentiis on Osimhen saying that he “already made decision” on his future.



“We knew that, otherwise talks over new deal would not have been that long…”.



❗️ “Probably last summer he was gonna join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or an English club”. pic.twitter.com/hyAoyhDmpO

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2024