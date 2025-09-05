Victor Hugo Credits Neymar’s Influence in Decision to Join Santos

Santos introduced Victor Hugo as their newest signing on Friday. According to ge, the 21-year-old midfielder arrives on loan from Flamengo until July 2026 and will wear the No. 29 shirt. Club legend Clodoaldo took part in the presentation, where Victor Hugo highlighted Neymar’s role in convincing him to join.

The young midfielder revealed that a personal message from Neymar was decisive. “When Neymar sends you a message, it makes a difference. He was the one who made me fall in love with football as a kid. That weighed heavily in my decision,” he said. Neymar also wished him success and expressed support for the move.

Victor Hugo recalled his first encounter with the star in the locker room before the recent match against Fluminense, describing it as a surreal moment. “Now I’ll have the chance to see him daily, and I know he can help me improve a lot,” he added.

Discussing his fit under coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Victor Hugo said he is comfortable as either a box-to-box midfielder or a playmaker. “I can play as an 8 or 10. I like to be involved in the build-up and also get into the box to score,” he explained.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Turkish side Göztepe, an experience he said sharpened his defensive skills. He now begins a new chapter aiming to establish himself at Santos, who face Atlético Mineiro next in Belo Horizonte.