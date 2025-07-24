Very touching. Franco Colapinto congratulated his grandfather on his birthday

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto took to Instagram with a heartfelt post, warmly wishing his grandfather a happy birthday.

The Argentine driver shared several childhood photos in his Instagram stories, showing the two of them fishing together. He captioned the images with phrases like “Happy birthday, granddad, I love you” and “He took me fishing, but made me release the fish back into the water.”

It's worth noting that Franco Colapinto is currently the main driver for the Alpine team and competes in Formula 1. The racing driver has already participated in six Grands Prix but has yet to score any points during the races.

Additionally, last season the Argentine raced for Williams, earning 5 points across nine races. His best finish was eighth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

For the record, the current Formula 1 season is led by Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren. Joining him in the top three are Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.