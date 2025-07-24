RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Very touching. Franco Colapinto congratulated his grandfather on his birthday

Very touching. Franco Colapinto congratulated his grandfather on his birthday

Shared personal childhood photos with his granddad
Lifestyle Today, 06:18
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Very touching. Franco Colapinto congratulated his grandfather on his birthday Photo: https://www.instagram.com/francolapinto / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto took to Instagram with a heartfelt post, warmly wishing his grandfather a happy birthday.

The Argentine driver shared several childhood photos in his Instagram stories, showing the two of them fishing together. He captioned the images with phrases like “Happy birthday, granddad, I love you” and “He took me fishing, but made me release the fish back into the water.”

It's worth noting that Franco Colapinto is currently the main driver for the Alpine team and competes in Formula 1. The racing driver has already participated in six Grands Prix but has yet to score any points during the races.

Additionally, last season the Argentine raced for Williams, earning 5 points across nine races. His best finish was eighth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

For the record, the current Formula 1 season is led by Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren. Joining him in the top three are Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 06:18 Very touching. Franco Colapinto congratulated his grandfather on his birthday Football news Today, 06:11 Will Vlahović stay in Serie A? High-profile Italian club wants Juventus striker Football news Today, 06:04 Milan officially announces the signing of a new full-back Lifestyle Today, 05:54 Arturo Vidal shows off new matching tattoo done with his eldest son Football news Today, 05:39 Chelsea step up negotiations for Simons Lifestyle Today, 05:07 "Expectation vs. reality": Mauro Icardi playfully trolls his haters Football news Today, 04:53 Isak did not travel with Newcastle for the pre-season tour. The reason has been revealed Football news Today, 04:51 Ratcliffe wants to charge Man United fans £4,000 for... the right to buy a season ticket at the new stadium Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club Lifestyle Today, 04:34 The perfect vacation. Vinicius Junior shows how he relaxes in Rio de Janeiro
Sport Predictions
Football Today Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football Today Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football Today Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football Today Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? Football Today Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025 Football Today Paks vs Maribor: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores