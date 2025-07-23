RU RU ES ES FR FR
Franco Colapinto visits his friend Fernando Belasteguín's padel tennis center

Franco Colapinto visits his friend Fernando Belasteguín’s padel tennis center

A pleasant meeting
Lifestyle Today, 08:25
Franco Colapinto visits his friend Fernando Belasteguín's padel tennis center

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is enjoying his last days of rest before the racing season resumes. The driver shared a photo on his Instagram account from his visit to a padel tennis center.

Colapinto posted a photo of the center, captioned: “Almost thereeee @belapadelcenter.”

The BelaPadelCenter page also shared a photo featuring Colapinto alongside Fernando Belasteguín, the renowned Argentine padel player and owner of the center.

The photo was captioned: “Great to see you here @francolapinto! Next time—bring your racket, and @fernando_belasteguin will be your coach on the court!” It seems this time Franco stopped by just to catch up with his friend, rather than to play himself.

Just a reminder: Franco Colapinto is a driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team, racing as a main driver. So far, he has yet to score points in Grand Prix events.

