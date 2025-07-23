Franco Colapinto reveals how he spent his Formula 1 season break

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto gave fans a glimpse into his brief holiday during the mid-season break, sharing photos and videos on his Instagram page. The Alpine driver let his followers in on how he unwinds away from the track.

The Argentine posted snapshots and clips showing himself enjoying some downtime: playing table tennis, watching Wimbledon on TV, and—most of all—catching up on sleep.

He even captioned his post with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “I don't understand why they have so many siestas in Spain,” poking fun at just how often he found himself napping.

It's worth noting that the Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix.

So far, Colapinto hasn't had much luck this season. He’s yet to score a single point in any of the Grands Prix. His last race in Britain ended in disappointment as he failed to finish.

By the way, Oscar Piastri of McLaren remains at the top of the Formula 1 standings.