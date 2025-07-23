Development is needed! Lewis Hamilton voices concerns about his car

Ferrari has plenty to ponder.

Details: The 40-year-old British driver Lewis Hamilton, currently competing for Ferrari, shared his impressions of the new SF-25 and pointed out a significant issue that is seriously affecting his performance on the track during races.

Hamilton mentioned engine braking as one of the areas he isn’t used to, having never utilized it at Mercedes, but noted some positive outcomes in recent races.

However, Hamilton’s criticisms of Ferrari didn’t stop there. He also complained about the car’s lack of agility in the corners:

"We have insufficient agility at low speeds – that’s a defining trait of this car. I think we have to push a bit harder to make up time. But if you look at the actual pace, the car is just as quick as those ahead." – said Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari is currently working on upgrading the rear suspension to address issues with ride height, which should allow Hamilton and Leclerc to drive the car closer to the track and enhance the ground effect for better contact with the road.

