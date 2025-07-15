Return on the horizon? Horner eyes Formula 1 team ownership
Recently, news broke like a bolt from the blue: Red Bull has parted ways with its long-time team principal Christian Horner. But Horner isn’t planning to remain idle for long—he’s already eyeing a new challenge.
Details: According to Dutch insider Nelson Valkenburg, Horner is seriously interested in taking over the Alpine team. However, he intends to secure the backing of Bernie Ecclestone, who is personally acquainted with Horner. Renault currently values Alpine at $1.2 billion.
Quote: “What he wants most is to own a team. I think he’d love to become an owner, and this team is partially up for sale. There are rumors in the paddock that, with some financial support—possibly from Ecclestone himself—he could at least become a minority owner of Alpine.
But that could only happen after January, because, as far as I know, he’s still under contract with Red Bull until then. If I had to put my money on it, I’d bet on Alpine. But there’s still a long way to go,” Valkenburg stated.