Return on the horizon? Horner eyes Formula 1 team ownership

Recently, news broke like a bolt from the blue: Red Bull has parted ways with its long-time team principal Christian Horner. But Horner isn’t planning to remain idle for long—he’s already eyeing a new challenge.

Details: According to Dutch insider Nelson Valkenburg, Horner is seriously interested in taking over the Alpine team. However, he intends to secure the backing of Bernie Ecclestone, who is personally acquainted with Horner. Renault currently values Alpine at $1.2 billion.