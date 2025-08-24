RU RU ES ES FR FR
Very soon: It has been revealed when Usyk could make his professional football debut

The boxer could play in the Ukrainian Cup
Football news Today, 15:55
Ukrainian world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is on the verge of making his professional football debut. Usyk could play his first official match for Zhytomyr's Polissya in the near future, according to Sport.ua.

The boxer's debut may take place in the Ukrainian Cup, where Polissya will enter at the 1/16 finals stage. Reports indicate that Usyk's participation in this round depends on several factors, including the draw. Usyk will be able to take to the pitch if Polissya is matched against an amateur club or a Second League team (the third tier of Ukrainian football).

Let us recall, Oleksandr Usyk is the current undisputed world heavyweight champion. Last month, the Ukrainian knocked out Daniel Dubois for the second time, and is now searching for his next opponent.

