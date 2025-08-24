Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.79 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Egyptian Premier League's fourth round will take place on Monday at the Petro Sport Stadium in Cairo, where Petrojet will host Arab Contractors. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Petrojet have kicked off the season quite confidently, collecting five points and sitting in the upper half of the table. After a string of draws, the team finally claimed their first victory, defeating Wadi Degla away 1-0. Previously, Petrojet had played to two draws. While their away fixture against Ismaily ended goalless, their home match finished in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The main strength of Petrojet lies in their ability to challenge even stronger opponents and maintain control in midfield. If they can improve their finishing, this team is more than capable of cementing a spot among the top three. This encounter is a perfect opportunity to assess how ready Petrojet are to fight for a place at the summit.

Arab Contractors have returned to the top flight but endured a rocky start. With only two points from three rounds, they currently sit 19th in the standings. The main issues are up front: goals have been hard to come by, and the defense often struggles to contain opponents’ quick attacks.

Nevertheless, Contractors have shown they can surprise on the road—counting last season, they are unbeaten away from home in 11 consecutive matches. This season, Arab Contractors have already managed to snatch points from Zamalek. If they can stay solid at the back and make the most of set pieces, the visitors might at least earn a draw. Still, picking up points in Cairo will be a daunting task.

Probable lineups

Petrojet: Salah, Haggag, Riyad, Kenawy, Mohamed, Okasha, Hamdan, El-Gamal, Ibrahim, Ben Moussa, Bahbah.

Arab Contractors: Aboul Saoud, Abed, Al Kadi, Hamed, Ochaya, Kahraba, El Wahsh, Gamal, Abdo Semana, Hesham, Ojera.

Match facts and head-to-head

Petrojet and Al Mokawloon have drawn half of their last six encounters.

In January 2025, Arab Contractors prevailed in the Egypt Cup.

A bet on "Under 2.0 goals" has landed in three of the last five matches.

Prediction

The match scenario will largely depend on who scores first. Petrojet are less convincing at home, but their play is more consistent and organized. Al Mokawloon draw far too often, so a bet on a low-scoring affair looks solid here.