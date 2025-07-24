Verstappen doesn't rule out extending his Formula 1 stay

Max Verstappen has clinched four consecutive championship titles, yet he remains highly motivated and may extend his Formula 1 career even further.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Dutchman recently confirmed that he is not ruling out the possibility of continuing his Formula 1 career beyond the age of 30.

Quote: “Sometimes people stay here, maybe for the big money, but ultimately that's not what matters. The key is being here because you crave victory,” Max stated.

He also noted that he doesn't know when his career will come to an end—at 32, at 35, or even later—and that it's impossible to predict.

Reminder: There were earlier rumors about a possible move to Mercedes for Verstappen, but Toto Wolff has now stated that the team’s priority remains retaining Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.