Vélez Seeks to End Fortaleza’s Run and Advance in Libertadores

Vélez Sarsfield will play at home on Tuesday with a chance to secure a place in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, according to EFE. After a scoreless draw in Brazil, the decisive leg against Fortaleza will be staged at José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine side enters the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Independiente in domestic competition, a match defined by three penalties. Dilan Godoy and Braian Romero scored for Vélez, while Felipe Loyola briefly equalized for Independiente. That result lifted Vélez to fourth place in Group B of the Argentine Torneo Clausura with eight points from five matches.

In continental play, Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s men topped Group H with 11 points. The squad has been strengthened with the arrivals of midfielder Rodrigo Aliendro, defender Lisandro Magallán, Chilean playmaker Diego Valdés, and Colombian goalkeeper Álvaro Montero. The reinforcements boosted optimism as Vélez eyes a deeper run in the tournament.

Fortaleza arrives with contrasting form. The Brazilian side fell 2-1 to Fluminense on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, with Germán Cano and Agustín Canobbio scoring for the home side and Breno Lopes pulling one back for the visitors. With only 15 points after 20 rounds, Fortaleza remains stuck in the relegation zone.

The coaching change has done little to reverse its fortunes. Portuguese manager Renato Paiva replaced Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who had been in charge since 2021, but results remain elusive. Under Paiva, the team has gone five games without a win, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Botafogo. The first leg against Vélez showed little improvement either.

The second leg in Buenos Aires will be decisive. The winner of this matchup will face the victor of the Peñarol-Racing tie in the quarterfinals, keeping alive hopes of continental glory.