Vasco's Fernando Diniz Reacts to Rumors Linking Alan Saldivia

Colo Colo defender Alan Saldivia is drawing increasing interest from Brazil, and Vasco da Gama head coach Fernando Diniz addressed the rumors during a press conference this week. Though he didn’t confirm negotiations, Diniz admitted his admiration for the Uruguayan center back.

“I played against him, and I like him a lot,” said Diniz, referencing their meeting in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. “But transfers are handled internally. I’m not going to name names. We’re working on what the squad needs.”

Saldivia, under contract with Colo Colo until June 2028, reportedly has a $4.2 million release clause for 70% of his rights. However, Cooperativa Deportes journalist Max Videla revealed that the club is open to lowering its demands. After a recent meeting between the player’s agent and club officials, a deal could be reached for around $3 million for 50% of the player’s rights.

Scouts from Brazil were in attendance during Colo Colo’s recent match against Universidad de Chile, further suggesting that interest is serious. Saldivia is set to start this weekend against Deportes La Serena, but his future may soon take a decisive turn.