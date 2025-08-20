Vasco Reunite With Nenê, Ten Years After His Iconic Arrival

This Wednesday at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, Juventude will host Vasco da Gama in a match with special significance. Veteran midfielder Nenê, now 44, will face the club that shaped his career in Brazil. According to ge, it has been ten years since he first wore Vasco’s shirt in August 2015.

Nenê remains active in Brazil’s top flight, but his legacy at Vasco is unforgettable. Signed by Eurico Miranda during a relegation battle, he quickly became a leader. His goals and assists couldn’t prevent the 2015 drop, yet his loyalty stood out: he stayed, won the Carioca title, and helped secure promotion in 2016. By 2017, he was central to the team’s return to the Copa Libertadores.

He returned in 2021, again with Vasco in difficulty, this time in Serie B. While promotion didn’t come that season, fans valued his dedication. In 2022, he delivered on his promise, scoring the decisive penalty against Ituano in the dramatic “Batalha de Itu” to seal promotion. His tears that night symbolized fulfillment of his vow to stay until Vasco returned to Serie A.

His farewell in 2023 was equally emotional. With over 200 appearances and 60 goals, Nenê left as Vasco’s second-highest scorer of the century, trailing only Romário. Though initially expected to retire and move into a club role, he extended his career and now meets again with the team he calls home.