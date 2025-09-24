Vasco Hosts Bahia in Crucial Brasileirão Clash at São Januário

Vasco da Gama will look to distance itself from the relegation battle when it faces Bahia on Wednesday in a rescheduled Week 16 fixture of the Brazilian league. According to CNN Esportes, the match is set for 7:30 p.m. local time at São Januário.

The Rio club sits 16th with 24 points, just above the drop zone, and hopes to build on its 1-1 draw against Flamengo in the derby. Head coach Fernando Diniz will rely on Philippe Coutinho, striker Pablo Vegetti, and Nuno Moreira to lead the attack, while defender Carlos Cuesta anchors the back line.

Bahia, managed by Rogério Ceni, arrives in sixth place with 37 points but winless in its last three outings across league and cup competitions. The visitors will count on the leadership of Everton Ribeiro and the scoring presence of Willian José to challenge Vasco away from home. A victory would lift Bahia into fifth place in the standings.

A packed São Januário is expected, with Vasco’s fans providing strong backing in what could prove to be a pivotal match. The stakes are high: for Vasco, a chance to strengthen survival hopes, and for Bahia, an opportunity to cement its push toward the top of the league.