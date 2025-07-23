Vasco da Gama’s Sudamericana Exit Weakens Bid for Colo Colo’s Alan Saldivia

Alan Saldivia’s potential move to Brazil has hit a roadblock. According to RedGol, Vasco da Gama’s elimination from the Copa Sudamericana has significantly weakened their chances of landing the Colo Colo center back, who remains a key figure under coach Jorge Almirón.

The Brazilian club had been eyeing Saldivia for weeks, banking on their international schedule as a major selling point. However, after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit and drawing 1-1 with Independiente del Valle, Vasco is now out of the competition — a blow to both prestige and negotiation leverage.

Despite no formal offer reaching the Monumental, Vasco’s interest was advanced enough for internal discussions. Colo Colo, however, has ruled out a player swap and expects only cash bids. With Botafogo and Sao Paulo also monitoring the 22-year-old, the transfer race could intensify in the coming days.

For now, Saldivia remains a crucial part of Colo Colo’s squad for the second half of the season. But given the club’s strained finances — exacerbated by Libertadores sanctions — a solid offer might prove too tempting to resist.

Saldivia has made 92 official appearances for Colo Colo, recording three assists and logging over 7,700 minutes. While his exit isn’t imminent, interest from Brazil is far from over.