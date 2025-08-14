Vasco da Gama Offers Cuesta a Fresh Start

According to AS Colombia, Vasco da Gama has reached an agreement with Galatasaray to sign Carlos Cuesta for six million euros, acquiring 60 percent of his sporting rights. The deal includes a clause that would see an additional two million paid if the Colombian defender reaches a set number of appearances. He is expected to travel to Brazil in the coming days to finalize the move.

Cuesta’s time in Turkey was short and difficult: just seven months in Istanbul, played out of position, limited opportunities, and a costly mistake that hurt his standing. Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk made it clear he was not in the plans for the new season, prompting his camp to seek a transfer quickly. Vasco, whose initial 3.5 million bid was rejected, returned with a second offer that met the Turkish club’s demands.

The center-back will become the tenth Colombian to play for the Rio de Janeiro side, joining a list that includes Fredy Guarín and Emerson Rodríguez. His signing comes in a transfer window where several countrymen have opted for Brazilian football, such as Jorge Carrascal and Santiago Moreno, with Luis Sinisterra also linked; it also strengthens Vasco's back line as they face the possible exit of João Victor to CSKA Moscow. Cuesta hopes to regain form and earn his way back into the Colombian national team, having been left out of recent call-ups due to limited minutes in Turkey.

Under coach Fernando Diniz, known for developing players like Jhon Arias, Cuesta aims to rediscover the level that once made him a mainstay in Colombia’s defense during his successful spell in Belgium.