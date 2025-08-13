CSKA Pushes for João Victor as Talks With Vasco Continue

Brazilian center back João Victor, 28, is close to leaving Vasco da Gama this transfer window following interest from CSKA Moscow, per 90min. The Russian club has offered €4.5 million, including a proposal for Vasco to retain 25 percent of the player’s economic rights in the event of a future sale. That clause remains the key sticking point in the negotiations.

João Victor joined Vasco in January 2024 from Benfica in an €8 million deal and is under contract until December 2028. Despite becoming a regular starter and a trusted player for coach Fernando Diniz, his rapport with the fanbase has soured due to recent errors and controversial reactions, notably during the match against Atlético Mineiro, when he was booed for most of the game.

According to sporting director Admar Lopes, the defender has not formally requested to leave, though a meeting was scheduled to discuss his future. Still, the tense atmosphere and CSKA’s interest could accelerate a deal that would end his tenure with the Rio de Janeiro club.