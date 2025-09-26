Vasco and Cruzeiro Set for Clash of Positive Runs in Brasileirão

The 2025 Brasileirão will feature an intriguing matchup this Saturday as Vasco da Gama host Cruzeiro in Rio de Janeiro, according to UOL. While the two sides are far apart in the standings, both arrive in strong form.

Cruzeiro sit second in the table with 50 points and come into the game riding a six-match winning streak, undefeated in their last seven. The Raposa have been consistent in striking first, opening the scoring in eight of their last ten fixtures. Still, head coach Paulo Autuori must cope with key absences: Villalba, Lucas Silva and Gabriel Barbosa are all suspended after receiving their third yellow cards.

Vasco, currently 13th with 27 points, have steadied themselves after a difficult start. Ramón Díaz’s side are unbeaten in their last six outings, though defensive issues remain—conceding in eight straight matches. Their games have also been goal-heavy, with both teams scoring in seven consecutive contests.

The Cruzmaltino are coming off a 3-1 home win over Bahia, with goals from Philippe Coutinho, Puma Rodríguez and an own goal by Luciano Juba. That result gave them a five-point cushion over the relegation zone and renewed optimism of climbing the standings.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. local time at São Januário, where Cruzeiro will look to keep pressure on the leaders while Vasco aim to extend their unbeaten run.