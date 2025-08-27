RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vasco and Botafogo Clash in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals

Football news Today, 16:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Vasco da Gama and Botafogo meet tonight in a high-stakes Rio de Janeiro clásico as the 2025 Copa do Brasil quarterfinals get underway, according to Itatiaia. The first leg kicks off at 9:30 p.m. local time at São Januário, marking the first-ever matchup between the two clubs in this tournament.

Botafogo enters the tie with a clear objective: winning its first Copa do Brasil title. After being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and falling 14 points behind leaders Flamengo in the Brasileirão, the cup has become the top priority. Davide Ancelotti’s side faces absences such as Kaio, Bastos, and Cuiabano, but will have goalkeeper John back in the starting lineup. Forward Chris Ramos, who scored twice on his debut against Juventude, adds optimism to the squad.

For Vasco, the competition is viewed as a chance at redemption after several disappointing seasons. The club has struggled in the league but sees the cup as its best opportunity to secure silverware for the first time since 2011, when it lifted the same trophy. Coach Fernando Diniz will have striker Vegetti returning to lead the attack alongside Rayan and David, though midfielder Tchê Tchê is sidelined with an injury. New signings Robert Renan and Matheus França are expected to be available for the second leg.

The decisive return leg will be played on September 11 at Estádio Nilton Santos. The winner not only secures a place in the semifinals but also a prize close to 10 million reais, underlining the magnitude of this quarterfinal and the historic weight of one of Rio’s most passionate rivalries.

