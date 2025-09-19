Vasco Aims to End Two-Year Maracanã Drought in Derby Against Flamengo

The Rio derby at the Maracanã on Sunday brings extra weight for Vasco da Gama, ge reported. The club has not won at the stadium since August 2023, when they edged Atlético-MG 1-0 with a Serginho strike, and they now face a 12-match winless streak at the venue. Kickoff for the Matchday 24 clash is set for 5:30 p.m. local time, with Flamengo leading the league on 50 points and Vasco sitting 15th with 23.

Coach Fernando Diniz must contend with significant absences. Midfielder Jair is out for the season following knee surgery, while left back Lucas Piton remains sidelined and will be replaced by Uruguayan Puma Rodríguez, shifted from his usual role. Veteran midfielder Tchê Tchê is also doubtful with a lingering muscle injury, forcing changes in the middle of the park. Hugo Moura, back from suspension, is expected to partner with youngster Cauan Barros, though Paulinho is another option after making his return last weekend.

Flamengo, in fine form and dominant in recent derbies, has the chance to extend Vasco’s barren run at the Maracanã. For the Cruzmaltino, the challenge is twofold: climbing away from the relegation zone and breaking a 759-day drought at the iconic stadium.