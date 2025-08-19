Vardy wants to play until 40. The next club for the Leicester legend revealed

After leaving Leicester, legendary striker Jamie Vardy has yet to find a new club, but the forward has already mapped out his future plans.

Details: According to The Sun, Vardy has no intention of hanging up his boots and wants to play for at least two more years, meaning until the age of 40. His main ambition is a move to Celtic, where he could reunite with Brendan Rodgers—the manager with whom he enjoyed his finest years at Leicester.

Sources close to the player insist that Vardy is convinced he can still compete at a high level for another season or two, and he sees the Scottish league as a perfect opportunity to bring his experience and continue performing in European competitions.

Reminder: Previously, fans speculated that Vardy might continue his career in Major League Soccer.