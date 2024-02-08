Van Persie has revealed what pushed him to move from Arsenal to Manchester United

In the summer of 2012, Robin van Persie made a controversial move from Arsenal, where he had spent eight years, to Manchester United. Nearly 12 years after the transfer, the Dutchman revealed what prompted him to make the move.

Van Persie recalled on The High Performance Podcast that in the summer of 2013, his contract with Arsenal was coming to an end, and the Gunners did not offer him a new deal:

"I understand the criticism from the fans. But I can promise you, hand on heart, if anyone can come up with proof that Arsenal offered me a contract, I'll give you a million pounds now, today."

According to the Dutchman, the reason for not renewing the contract was disagreements in the club's future trajectory:

"I had seven points which, in my opinion, Arsenal could improve on, and, in my opinion, these seven points they should start dealing with right now, to be able to compete with the top teams. Regardless of what these points were, the then chief executive Ivan Gazidis decided that he did not agree with any of these seven points, which is fair enough. If you take this information into account, Arsenal didn't offer me a deal because they don't agree with my views, which were only aimed at helping, with honest views on how the club should move forward — it's a very clear signal. For me, it's no longer a problem, that's life."

Before moving to Fenerbahçe in 2015, van Persie wanted to return to Arsenal, but the Gunners' manager at the time, Arsène Wenger, turned him down.