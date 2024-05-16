Usyk's team has lodged a complaint regarding the canvas for the bout against Fury

The team of WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) has expressed dissatisfaction with the canvas for the upcoming bout against WBC titleholder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

Usyk's team filed a complaint two days before the showdown in Riyadh. According to Sky Sports News, a member of the Usyk Team during an open workout was unhappy with the seam connecting the sections of the canvas.

The fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Usyk and Fury is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, in Riyadh. Both the Ukrainian and the Briton control all the major belts in the heavyweight division – WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBC.

However, the winner of the mega-bout will later be stripped of the IBF title on the eve of the fight due to mandatory challengers Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

Earlier, Tyson Fury admitted to having psychological and mental issues.