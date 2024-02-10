RU RU NG NG
Usyk's promoter revealed the earnings the Ukrainian will make for the bout with Fury

Oleksandr Krasyuk, the promoter of the world champion in the WBO/WBA/IBF/IBO heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, revealed that the contract for the fight against Tyson Fury is the largest in the Ukrainian's career.

"This will be the biggest contract for Usyk in his career. And rightfully so. It will be a fight for the status of undisputed heavyweight world champion against an unbeaten champion. The earnings are substantial. This amount is much larger than what Vladimir Klitschko received for his victory over Povetkin in Moscow ($17 million).

Everyone wants to watch this fight. But we need to establish communication between the consumer and the distribution channel. This is not difficult to do, considering the demand. And the demand is incredible, as is the demand for tickets. Tickets are already sold out, there's nowhere to get them. I bought two platinum tickets because I couldn't get them in the diamond section. Now, if you visit ticket reseller websites, tickets are going for 200,000 hryvnias, 300,000 hryvnias. Ringside seats are priced at 1 million hryvnias," Krasyuk said.

Originally scheduled for February 17, the heavyweight unification bout was postponed after Fury suffered an injury in training camp. The new date for the fight is May 18, 2024.

