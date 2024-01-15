Usyk - Fury: which boxers will perform on the undercard

The bout for the undisputed heavyweight world champion title between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place on February 17th.

As reported by insider Ariel Helwani, the undercard for the main event in Saudi Arabia has been revealed.

The full undercard lineup includes:

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan

Lowe vs Ahmadi

Additionally, Moses Ituma, Bakhodir Jalolov (heavyweight), and David Nyika (cruiserweight) will also be featured during the boxing evening. However, their opponents are yet to be announced.

Full Fury x Usyk undercard (Feb. 17) revealed, exclusively by @Turki_alalshikh: pic.twitter.com/KmmirqSsOk — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2024

The organizers of the unified heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have unveiled a poster dedicated to the upcoming mega-fight, portraying the boxers in cowboy-themed attire.