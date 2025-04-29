Usyk cleverly trolls Dubois and asks him to sign a photo of a low blow

On Tuesday, April 29, the first press conference between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois took place. The Ukrainian boxer didn't miss the chance to poke fun at the Brit.

Details: First, Usyk arrived at the press conference with a photo of the low blow incident. This happened in the fifth round of their first fight, and now the Ukrainian asked Dubois to sign these pictures.

Oleksandr Usyk's team have just pulled out numerous photos of low blows from Daniel Dubois in the first fight and got Dubois to sign them 🤣🤣🤣🤣



🎬 @DAZNBoxing #UsykDubois2 | #HeavyweightBoxing | #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/OvU2Fusrl3 — IFL TV (@IFLTV) April 29, 2025

Also, after the press conference, Usyk posted a photo from the Wembley stands, captioning: "Even from this height, it's clear the blow was low."

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk have officially announced a rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship. The fight will take place in London at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

Reminder: The first meeting between the Ukrainian and British boxers at Wembley Stadium ended with high emotions—Daniel Dubois pushed Oleksandr Usyk.