USA Adds October Friendlies Against Ecuador and Australia

After their loss to Mexico in the 2025 Gold Cup final, the United States Men’s National Team is already shifting focus toward preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they’ll serve as co-hosts. On Monday, the USMNT confirmed two additional October friendlies against fellow World Cup qualifiers Ecuador and Australia, adding to their September matches versus South Korea and Japan.

The clash with Ecuador is set for Friday, October 10, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Four days later, on October 14, the U.S. will take on Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado — their first visit to that venue since 2017.

These matches will be crucial for Mauricio Pochettino, who was unable to count on key players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, and Yunus Musah during the summer, Pulisic's absence proving the most controversial during the Gold Cup. This fall’s international windows will offer the coach valuable time to integrate his full roster.

The game against Ecuador will also serve as a tribute to the Hispanic community, aligning with Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. The historical record between the two nations is perfectly balanced, with five wins each and five draws across 15 meetings.

Similarly, the fixture against Australia features an even head-to-head history: one win, one draw, and one loss each. Both matches promise to be strong tests for a U.S. side looking to sharpen its form ahead of 2026.