Urgent! The date when Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid has been revealed

The saga surrounding Carlo Ancelotti's dismissal continues, but it seems the date of his departure as head coach has finally been set.

Details: According to Marca, the club and the coach will officially announce the end of their collaboration after El Clásico. Regardless of the result, Ancelotti will no longer remain at the helm of the Royal Club. All the details have already been agreed upon, and the official statement will be made between the matches against Barcelona and Mallorca.

The clash with Barcelona is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, while the fixture against Mallorca will take place on Wednesday, May 14.

The contract termination is a mutual decision, reached in a calm and harmonious atmosphere.

Earlier it was reported that by June, Ancelotti will be officially presented as the new head coach of the Brazil national team and is set to make his debut in this role against Ecuador.

Reminder: During the FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid will be coached by Santiago Solari, unless the club manages to reach an agreement with Xabi Alonso by then.