Urgent! Head coach of the German national basketball team hospitalized

Alex Mumbrú has been hospitalized due to health issues.

Details: Today, the German Basketball Federation announced that the national team's head coach, Alex Mumbrú, was urgently hospitalized and will not be able to guide the squad in the opening round of EuroBasket against Montenegro.

Reports indicate that Mumbrú was admitted to the hospital after suffering from an acute infection. The 46-year-old coach is currently undergoing treatment and is expected to recover soon, though it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the team.

Nevertheless, the German Basketball Federation confirmed that Mumbrú will definitely miss Germany's first EuroBasket clash against Montenegro. During his absence, assistant coach Alan Ibragimagic will take over head coaching duties.

Germany will kick off their European Championship campaign this Wednesday. The team is grouped in Pool B alongside Great Britain, Montenegro, Sweden, Lithuania, and Finland.

