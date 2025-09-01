Universitario to Part Ways With Diego Churín

Universitario has decided not to renew Diego Churín’s contract, according to journalist Gustavo Peralta on L1 MAX. The Argentine striker, 35, will leave the club when his deal expires in December after a disappointing year in which he fell short of expectations as a foreign signing.

Churín played 23 official matches in 2024, scoring only four goals and providing no assists. For a forward with his background, those numbers were deemed well below what the club needed. His standout moment came in a 2-0 victory over Sporting Cristal at the Estadio Monumental, but such performances were rare and insufficient to secure him a regular spot under coach Jorge Fossati.

The Peruvian champions are already shaping plans for 2026, and several underperforming players are not included in the project. Churín’s difficulties in adapting and the lack of attacking consistency weighed heavily in the decision. Universitario is now seeking a striker capable of leading the front line in both domestic and international competitions.

Meanwhile, speculation about André Carrillo joining the team was addressed by the player himself. In an interview with Ovación, Carrillo admitted to having a brief conversation with club administrator Jean Ferrari but stressed that no formal offer was made. He explained that signing for Corinthians was his priority after leaving Saudi Arabia.

With Churín set to depart and Carrillo out of the picture, Universitario faces the challenge of rebuilding its attack ahead of the new campaign, where expectations will once again be high.