Universitario on the Verge of Liga 1 Glory

According to Peruvian media, Universitario de Deportes moved one step closer to a historic third consecutive Liga 1 title after edging Cusco FC 3-2 at the Estadio Monumental on Matchday 11 of the Clausura. Under Jorge Fossati, the side now leads the table with 24 points, five clear of its closest challenger, leaving the club fully in control of its destiny to secure the championship without the need for playoffs.

The remaining schedule appears manageable. Universitario only has two trips to altitude — against ADT and Los Chankas — while other decisive fixtures will be against Alianza Atlético in Trujillo and Sporting Cristal at the Estadio Nacional in Lima. If the team maintains its perfect home record and delivers away from the capital, the road to the crown looks open.

Supporters have grown increasingly confident. They point to the team’s consistency, the leadership of Fossati, and the experience of a squad that knows how to handle pressure. For fans, the possibility of a tricampeonato evokes nostalgia, as it would be the club’s first in more than two decades.

The Clausura 2025 features 19 rounds, though every team rests twice following Binacional’s withdrawal from the league. Universitario will take its final break on Matchday 17, potentially allowing the title race to be decided early. With momentum on their side and history within reach, the Merengues are on the brink of adding another golden chapter to their legacy.