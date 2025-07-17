Universidad de Chile Hosts Guaraní in First Leg of Sudamericana Playoffs

As reported by La Tercera, Universidad de Chile is set to host Paraguay’s Guaraní this Thursday at the Estadio Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana playoff round. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time, as both teams vie for a spot in the round of 16.

La U dropped into the Sudamericana after finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group, behind Estudiantes and Botafogo. Guaraní, for their part, advanced by placing second in their Sudamericana group with eight points.

Head coach Gustavo Álvarez stressed the importance of composure heading into a high-stakes match. “In top-level competitions, the margin for error shrinks. You need to play with sustained intensity,” he said. The Chilean side will be without injured players Nicolás Ramírez and Leandro Fernández. Marcelo Díaz, who was suspended for three league matches after his red card in the Superclásico against Colo-Colo, is likely to start on the bench.

Guaraní coach Víctor Bernay is preparing a cautious game plan with five defenders, citing a string of injuries to key players, including Juan Daniel Pérez and Alan Pereira. “We’re facing a good team, and we’ll have to compete with a strong identity,” Bernay told ADN Deportes.

With both managers showing mutual respect, the first leg promises a tense and strategic battle. The return match in Paraguay will ultimately decide which club progresses to the next stage.