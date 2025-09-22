Universidad de Chile Hit by Marcelo Díaz Injury Ahead of Alianza Lima Clash

According to Infobae, Universidad de Chile will be without veteran midfielder Marcelo Díaz for the decisive second leg against Alianza Lima in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring tear during the first leg in Lima and was forced off early in the second half. Medical tests confirmed he will not recover in time for Thursday’s match in Coquimbo, a significant blow for coach Gustavo Álvarez.

In his absence, Uruguayan midfielder Sebastián “Bigote” Rodríguez is expected to step in. The 33-year-old, who previously played for Alianza Lima, already replaced Díaz during the first leg and has featured regularly since joining Universidad de Chile this year. Another possibility is Israel Poblete, Álvarez’s usual choice in central midfield. The 30-year-old missed the game in Lima due to a muscle injury but could return, having logged 33 appearances this season with three goals and one assist.

The tie remains open after a goalless draw in Matute, but both teams face major setbacks. For Alianza Lima, captain Carlos Zambrano’s red card leaves Néstor Gorosito short at the back. Gianfranco Chávez, recently signed from Sporting Cristal, is the leading candidate to partner Renzo Garcés, while Pedro Aquino could also be deployed to strengthen the midfield after showing promise off the bench in the first leg.

The second leg will be played at the Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso Stadium in Coquimbo, behind closed doors. Without their fans, Universidad de Chile will have to rely solely on tactical discipline and individual talent to edge past the Peruvians. A semifinal berth would mark a milestone for either club in a tournament steadily gaining importance across South America.