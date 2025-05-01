RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario

Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario

This Saturday, May 3, at 4 PM local time at the Estadio Nacional, Universidad de Chile and Universidad Católica will meet in the landmark 200th edition of the Clásico Universitario—one of the most iconic fixtures in Chilean football. According to the official site of Universidad de Chile, the match is part of Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Nacional and finds the two sides in contrasting form: La U sits ninth with 13 points from seven matches (4 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses), while Católica leads the table with 17 points from nine games.

The team led by Gustavo Álvarez continues its preparations during this special week, coming off consecutive wins against Palestino (3-2) and La Serena (3-1).

This Clásico is not only steeped in tradition—it’s also the oldest academic rivalry in South America, with roots dating back to 1909 during the amateur era. Since then, the two teams have met 248 times in official matches: Universidad de Chile leads with 97 wins, Universidad Católica has claimed 77, and they have drawn 74 times. In Primera División alone, La U has 75 victories to Católica’s 61, along with 63 draws. In terms of goals, Universidad de Chile leads with 288 scored to Católica’s 263, resulting in a +25 goal differential.

The upcoming match will be yet another chapter in this century-old rivalry, where tradition, identity, and pride are on the line. All eyes will be on Santiago’s Estadio Nacional to see whether La U extends its historical edge or Católica narrows the gap.

Related teams and leagues
Universidad de Chile Universidad Catolica
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table Football news Today, 16:34 Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago Football news Today, 16:10 Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach Football news Today, 15:59 Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971
Sport Predictions
Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? Football 03 may 2025 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores