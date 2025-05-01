Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario

This Saturday, May 3, at 4 PM local time at the Estadio Nacional, Universidad de Chile and Universidad Católica will meet in the landmark 200th edition of the Clásico Universitario—one of the most iconic fixtures in Chilean football. According to the official site of Universidad de Chile, the match is part of Matchday 10 of the 2025 Campeonato Nacional and finds the two sides in contrasting form: La U sits ninth with 13 points from seven matches (4 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses), while Católica leads the table with 17 points from nine games.

The team led by Gustavo Álvarez continues its preparations during this special week, coming off consecutive wins against Palestino (3-2) and La Serena (3-1).

This Clásico is not only steeped in tradition—it’s also the oldest academic rivalry in South America, with roots dating back to 1909 during the amateur era. Since then, the two teams have met 248 times in official matches: Universidad de Chile leads with 97 wins, Universidad Católica has claimed 77, and they have drawn 74 times. In Primera División alone, La U has 75 victories to Católica’s 61, along with 63 draws. In terms of goals, Universidad de Chile leads with 288 scored to Católica’s 263, resulting in a +25 goal differential.

The upcoming match will be yet another chapter in this century-old rivalry, where tradition, identity, and pride are on the line. All eyes will be on Santiago’s Estadio Nacional to see whether La U extends its historical edge or Católica narrows the gap.