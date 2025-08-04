Universidad Católica Sanctioned by FIFA Ahead of Sudamericana Clash with Alianza Lima

As reported by Perú's La República, Ecuador’s Universidad Católica has been hit with a FIFA sanction just days before their Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 tie against Alianza Lima. The Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled against the club over an unpaid debt to former player Lisandro Alzugaray, barring them from registering new players for both domestic and international competitions.

The sanction, effective as of July 31, also includes a financial penalty: the club must pay $210,000 plus 5% annual interest dating back to October 27, 2023. Argentine lawyer Marcelo Bee Sellares publicized the ruling, sharing the official document online.

This development comes at a crucial time. Diego Martínez’s side will face Aucas and Orense in Ecuador’s Serie A before traveling to Lima for the first leg against Alianza. With no ability to register reinforcements and a pressing financial burden, Universidad Católica finds itself under significant pressure ahead of one of its most important matches of the year.