United States Becomes Key Talent Source for Guatemala

Football news Today, 23:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Luis Fernando Tena revealed in an interview with Fútbol de Primera that Guatemala’s recent rise is closely linked to an unprecedented scouting effort in the United States. The Mexican coach, who led the Bicolor to the semifinals of the last Gold Cup, noted that roughly three million people of Guatemalan descent live in the U.S., offering fertile ground for finding young players eager to join the national project.

In the last Gold Cup, six U.S.-born players featured for Guatemala, including defensive leader Aaron Herrera and rising star Olger Escobar, who recently debuted for CF Montreal. Arquímides Ordoñez, Matthew Evans, Damián Rivera, and Rubio Rubin also made the list. Tena pointed out that while in the past some players hesitated to commit, now they are the ones reaching out to join.

The focus extends beyond the senior team. Many members of the U20 and U17 squads developed in U.S. academies and universities, with prospects like Daniel Méndez, Antony Recinos, and Cristiano Vela from Austin FC’s academy highlighting this cross-border pipeline. Tena believes this dual system ensures long-term growth.

The immediate challenge is maintaining consistency and taking the historic step toward a World Cup berth. “I’m more optimistic than ever,” Tena said, confident that his united, ambitious squad can sustain the level that has inspired an entire nation.

