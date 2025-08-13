Union, Red Bulls Clash for Final Spot in U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 16:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The last ticket to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals will be decided Wednesday night at Subaru Park, where the Philadelphia Union host the New York Red Bulls in a rescheduled quarterfinal clash, per official club reports. The match, originally set for July 9, was postponed due to inclement weather.

Philadelphia’s path to the quarters included wins over USL Championship sides Indy Eleven and Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Defender Jakob Glesnes will be available for this match but suspended for Saturday’s MLS fixture due to yellow card accumulation. Aside from Ian Glavinovich, the full squad is fit and available for selection.

The Red Bulls arrive in Chester just two days after a dramatic 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake, secured by a 99th-minute strike. They are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions and boast a 6-3-1 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, fresh off a brace on Sunday, has 15 MLS goals this year, tied for third in the league, while midfielder Mohammed Sofo has scored in all four of his career U.S. Open Cup appearances, one goal shy of the club’s single-tournament record.

This will be the 47th meeting between the sides, with Philadelphia holding a 21-16-9 advantage in the all-time series. The winner will join the three other semifinalists already booked in this year’s competition.

