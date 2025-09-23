Union and Riestra Break the Mold in Clausura

According to tournament data, Unión and Riestra have emerged as the biggest surprises of the Clausura, leading their groups with strategies far removed from Argentina’s traditional powerhouses. Without star-studded squads, both sides built their campaigns on defensive solidity, tactical discipline, and sharp counterattacks, showing that possession is not a prerequisite for success.

Riestra represents the most radical case. With just 35 percent possession, it sits at the bottom of that ranking, yet thrives by relying on compact defending, relentless marking, and efficiency at home. The team has conceded only five goals in nine games and holds a 25-match unbeaten streak at the Guillermo Laza, where nearly all of its points have come. Playing with five defenders and mobile forwards who track back to press, Riestra embraces pragmatism. Statistics reveal its approach: second in fouls committed, last in shots taken and passes completed, but first in clean sheets.

Unión, meanwhile, also places little emphasis on possession, averaging 44.1 percent, but offers more going forward. With 15 goals scored and just eight conceded, Leonardo Madelón has transformed a team that finished bottom in the Apertura. His 4-4-2 system relies on the strike partnership of Estigarribia and Tarragona, supported by wide midfielders who contribute both work rate and attacking depth.

While giants like River, Boca, Estudiantes, and Vélez push to dominate with talent and control, Unión and Riestra have shown there is another way. With tactical order and counterattacks as their identity, they now dare to dream of fighting for a title that once seemed reserved for the usual contenders.