Unexpectedly. The world lightweight champion announced the conclusion of his boxing career

The WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has announced his decision to conclude his professional boxing career.

He shared this statement on his social media page, X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing I’ll be in the gym forever perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase they dreams but I ain’t fw this weak boxing game” wroten Stevenson.

The reason for the 26-year-old American's decision remains unknown, as does the seriousness of his intentions.

Stevenson's last bout took place in November of the previous year, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Edwin De Los Santos. During that match, he claimed the WBC lightweight title. In April, the American knocked out Japan's Shuichiro Yoshino.