RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Unexpectedly, Kylian Mbappé admits he is disgusted by the world of football

Unexpectedly, Kylian Mbappé admits he is disgusted by the world of football

Reveals the ugly backstage reality
Lifestyle Today, 09:48
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe in Oakley sunglasses advert Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has confessed that he feels disgusted by football. The forward chose the French newspaper L'Equipe for his candid conversation.

Mbappé admitted that behind the scenes, the real world of football is quite unappealing and even repulsive to him.

"It's our environment and we can't change it. I'm fatalistic about what the world of football is, but not about what life is. Life is magnificent. Football is what it is. I like to say that people who go to the stadium are lucky enough to "just" come to see a show and not know what goes on behind the scenes. Honestly, if I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me a long time ago," Mbappé revealed.

It's worth recalling that the Frenchman was previously embroiled in a legal dispute with his former club, PSG. Mbappé took the Parisians to court over unpaid wages and bonuses. After some time, Kylian withdrew his lawsuit.

Mbappé also had to endure unpleasant moments last autumn due to rape allegations, which were ultimately unsubstantiated.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid Lifestyle Today, 09:02 "Brother." Mbappé congratulates former teammate Luka Modrić on his 40th birthday
Real Oviedo Stadium Football news Today, 08:13 Provocateur caught! Police detain fan who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius
Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric play for Real Madrid Lifestyle Today, 07:42 “Enjoy yourself!” Vinícius Júnior sends birthday wishes to Luka Modrić
Miki van de Ven as part of Tottenham Hotspur Football news Today, 06:57 Real Madrid targets Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Ibiza Lifestyle Today, 04:06 Shows support for a friend. Vinícius attends his friend's futsal match in the Spanish championship
Alonso Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Deserved? La Liga names Alonso coach of the month
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores