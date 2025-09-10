Unexpectedly, Kylian Mbappé admits he is disgusted by the world of football

Reveals the ugly backstage reality

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has confessed that he feels disgusted by football. The forward chose the French newspaper L'Equipe for his candid conversation.

Mbappé admitted that behind the scenes, the real world of football is quite unappealing and even repulsive to him.

"It's our environment and we can't change it. I'm fatalistic about what the world of football is, but not about what life is. Life is magnificent. Football is what it is. I like to say that people who go to the stadium are lucky enough to "just" come to see a show and not know what goes on behind the scenes. Honestly, if I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me a long time ago," Mbappé revealed.

It's worth recalling that the Frenchman was previously embroiled in a legal dispute with his former club, PSG. Mbappé took the Parisians to court over unpaid wages and bonuses. After some time, Kylian withdrew his lawsuit.

Mbappé also had to endure unpleasant moments last autumn due to rape allegations, which were ultimately unsubstantiated.