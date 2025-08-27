Unexpectedly. Isak included in Sweden's squad for September matches

A hiatus is no obstacle.

Newcastle's training boycott sparked questions among Swedish fans about whether Alexander Isak would be able to feature for the national team. Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has now provided a clear answer.

Details: Isak has been named in Sweden's squad for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo. Moreover, Tomasson publicly explained his decision to call up the Newcastle striker, despite his significant period of inactivity.

Quote: “I am very happy that Isak wants to be part of the squad, he is an outstanding player. The situation he’s in is far from ideal, and he hasn’t trained with the team. But he’s a player who can decide the outcome of matches, and he wants to be part of our national team. For Isak, playing in the World Cup is extremely important,” Tomasson said, as quoted by the Swedish Football Association’s website.

Reminder: Earlier, Tomasson backed his player regarding the boycott, expressing hope that the situation would be resolved.