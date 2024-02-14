RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Unexpected twist. Mbappé could follow in Henry's footsteps

Unexpected twist. Mbappé could follow in Henry's footsteps

Football news Yesterday, 08:31
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Unexpected twist. Mbappé could follow in Henry's footsteps Unexpected twist. Mbappé could follow in Henry's footsteps

PSG winger Kylian Mbappé is now being linked more and more closely with a move to Real Madrid, but the Frenchman could go the other way and do as his famous compatriot has done.

According to The Independent, Mbappé is ready to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry, who made it from Monaco to Arsenal by transiting through another club. In the case of one of the leaders of the unbeaten team in the 2003/2004 season, Henri came to Arsenal by transit through Juventus.

However, the Gunners themselves are not so optimistic about the move, as Mbappé's financial terms are quite high, and the club have no intention of deviating from their budget plans to make the switch.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding the future of Mbappé, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. However, the departure of Jürgen Klopp could prevent Kylian from making Anfield his next destination.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal
Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024