PSG winger Kylian Mbappé is now being linked more and more closely with a move to Real Madrid, but the Frenchman could go the other way and do as his famous compatriot has done.

According to The Independent, Mbappé is ready to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry, who made it from Monaco to Arsenal by transiting through another club. In the case of one of the leaders of the unbeaten team in the 2003/2004 season, Henri came to Arsenal by transit through Juventus.

However, the Gunners themselves are not so optimistic about the move, as Mbappé's financial terms are quite high, and the club have no intention of deviating from their budget plans to make the switch.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding the future of Mbappé, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. However, the departure of Jürgen Klopp could prevent Kylian from making Anfield his next destination.