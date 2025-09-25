Unexpected. Tedesco could be out at Fenerbahce after just five matches

The recent fiasco has raised many questions.

After Jose Mourinho resigned as Fenerbahce's head coach, his successor was Domenico Tedesco. However, the Italian-German tactician already finds himself on the brink after just four games.

Details: According to T24, Tedesco's seat began to wobble following a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of the Europa League group stage. In the clash against the Croatian vice-champions, the coach's decision to deploy nominal right-back Nelson Semedo in central midfield and assign a significant share of defensive duties to Marco Asensio came under scrutiny.

Tedesco's future now hinges on Sunday's match against Antalyaspor, managed by former Fenerbahce player Emre Belozoglu. Should the result go against him, the interim coaching responsibilities are expected to fall to the duo of Aykut Kocaman and Volkan Demirel.

Reminder: Mourinho's departure and subsequent return to Benfica were marked by a major scandal, which could lead to a high-profile investigation.