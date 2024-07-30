Unexpected. Nigerian league has signed a co-operation contract with a top club in Spain

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has entered into a significant cooperation agreement with Spanish club Sevilla FC.

The agreement aims to provide consultancy on sports development, with a particular focus on coach training and the nurturing of young Nigerian talent.

Interestingly, this contract was signed amid rumors of former Manchester City and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho joining Sevilla as a free agent.

Additionally, Sevilla has already signed Nigerian national team winger Chidera Ejuke this summer.

To note, the last NPFL season was won by Enugu Rangers.