Under Pressure and Underperforming: Mokwena’s Wydad Stint Ends

Wydad Casablanca has officially announced the departure of South African coach Rulani Mokwena, following a season filled with challenges and mounting pressure.

Special Leave Granted

At his own request, Mokwena has been placed on special leave until after the club's final league match. The decision comes amid significant psychological stress he has been facing in recent weeks.

A Difficult Season for Wydad

Wydad sits third in the Moroccan league with 45 points, trailing far behind leaders Raja Casablanca.

The team has not yet secured qualification for next season’s CAF Champions League.

Wydad also suffered an early exit from the King's Cup, losing to Moghreb de Tetouan in the quarter-finals.

Official Club Statement

The club confirmed that the contractual relationship with Mokwena will officially end at the conclusion of the season. Wydad emphasized that the separation will occur without additional financial compensation, beyond the salaries already owed.

Sporting director and national coach Mounir Benhamza has been tasked with leading the team for the remainder of the season.