Uncertainty Grows at San Lorenzo Over President Moretti’s Possible Return

According to Radio Continental and other San Lorenzo-affiliated outlets, club president Marcelo Moretti, currently on leave, is expected to formally request his return to office via email on Wednesday, August 7. The move is sparking growing concern among fans, especially given the controversy surrounding his short tenure.

Moretti’s leadership has faced harsh criticism. He signed coach Rubén Darío Insúa to a two-year deal, only to dismiss him after three months. His administration also sent a falsified document to Independiente Rivadavia regarding the transfer of Matías Reali, prompting AFA intervention. Promised audits of the former board’s finances never materialized, and he approved the sales of Santiago Sosa and Agustín Hausch shortly after denying any such plans.

On June 27, supporters publicly protested the idea of his return. Still, journalist Marcelo Nasarala reports that a press conference is planned for Friday, August 9, to announce an initial agreement with the company set to build the new stadium in Boedo. Moretti is not expected to appear, but historic figure Adolfo Res will attend alongside project representatives.

Coincidentally, that evening San Lorenzo hosts Vélez for the fourth round of the league. If Moretti is reinstated then, the team won’t play at home again for over two weeks—limiting fans’ ability to express discontent at the stadium.

Moretti reportedly said, “I depend on the AFA and the courts.” How the club’s ruling faction responds to his potential return remains to be seen.