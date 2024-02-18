Unbelievable! Hojlund has achieved a historic milestone in the Premier League

The Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund secured a brace against Luton in the first half, striking the hosts' net in the 1st and 7th minutes of the 25th round match.

As a result, Hojlund became the youngest player to score a goal in six consecutive Premier League matches. The Dane was 21 years and 14 days old when he found the net at Kenilworth Road, surpassing the previous record held by Joe Willock (21 years and 272 days).

Youngest players to score in 6 successive @premierleague appearances:



21y, 14d - Rasmus Hojlund

21y, 272d - Joe Willock

22y, 73d - Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/Smgf06Nj32 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 18, 2024

In his previous five matches, Hojlund left his mark against Tottenham, Wolverhampton, West Ham, and Aston Villa (twice).

Overall, this season, the Danish talent has accumulated 13 goals and two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions since joining from Atalanta last summer.