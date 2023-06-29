Ukrainian youth forward interested in four clubs from Europe

The brilliant performance of the Ukrainian national youth team forward Bohdan V`yunnyk at UEFA Euro 2023 is not left without attention.

European clubs are already interested in the services of a young player.

According to the source, the Swiss "Young Boys", "St. Gallen" and "Lucerne" are looking for the player. In addition, he appeared on the radar of the scouts from Dynamo (Ceske Budejovice), who have already offered Shakhtar to take the player on loan with the right to buy him.

Wjunnik spent the second half of last season on loan at Austrian club Grazer, for which he scored one goal in 14 games.